Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around $0.2 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $454.50M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.29, offering almost -223.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.81% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Markforged Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MKFG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.65 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.33% year-to-date, but still up 5.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -13.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKFG is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Markforged Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.89 percent over the past six months and at a -1,133.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation to make $32.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.18% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 82.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.77%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 107 institutions, with Matrix IX Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.92% of the shares, which is about 29.92 million shares worth $119.38 million.

Tvl Management Corp, with 8.06% or 15.14 million shares worth $60.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.82 million shares worth $18.17 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $16.71 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.