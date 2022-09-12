Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.78M. LKCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.80, offering almost -757.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.52% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2200 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.94% year-to-date, but still up 8.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is -12.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LKCO is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $1.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -757.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -757.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 02.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.97% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 3.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.16%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 3.98 million shares worth $2.05 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.21% or 0.86 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.