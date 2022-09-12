Let’s Talk About How Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.90M. QH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.40, offering almost -1041.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.64% since then. We note from Quhuo Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.88K.

Quhuo Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quhuo Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.82 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.23% year-to-date, but still down -24.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is -34.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QH is forecast to be at a low of $191.04 and a high of $191.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6846.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6846.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quhuo Limited to make $150.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $134.74 million and $118.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.10%.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 29.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.76% of Quhuo Limited shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.14%. Quhuo Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 18301.0 shares worth $11255.0.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.04% or 14027.0 shares worth $8626.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3482.0 shares worth $1243.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.