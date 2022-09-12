Let’s Discuss The AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.73, and it changed around $1.79 or 6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.61B. APP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $116.09, offering almost -318.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.72% since then. We note from AppLovin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

AppLovin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APP as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppLovin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.84 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.58% year-to-date, but still up 10.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is -31.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APP is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

AppLovin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.28 percent over the past six months and at a 155.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $839.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect AppLovin Corporation to make $881.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.50%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.31% of AppLovin Corporation shares, and 44.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.03%. AppLovin Corporation stock is held by 267 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 20.24% of the shares, which is about 60.73 million shares worth $3.34 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.99% or 11.97 million shares worth $659.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.71 million shares worth $259.25 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $203.89 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.