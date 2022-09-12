Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.28 or -16.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.50M. LPTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.17, offering almost -195.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.75% since then. We note from Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 606.40K.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LPTX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.84% year-to-date, but still up 18.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 44.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPTX is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -325.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -148.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Leap Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.43 percent over the past six months and at a 4.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Leap Therapeutics Inc. to make $80k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $280k and $375k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -71.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -78.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.60%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.49% per year for the next five years.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 56.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.29%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 7.95 million shares worth $13.92 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 4.53% or 4.0 million shares worth $7.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.29 million shares worth $4.01 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $1.47 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.