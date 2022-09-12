Home  »  Science   »  JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL): A Disaster In...

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4.31 million shares of the JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around -$0.13 or -11.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.60M. LLL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.16, offering almost -595.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.77% since then. We note from JX Luxventure Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.38K.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

Instantly LLL has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.42% year-to-date, but still down -14.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) is -23.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%.

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.36% of JX Luxventure Limited shares, and 2.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.30%. JX Luxventure Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.52% or 38800.0 shares worth $39963.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

