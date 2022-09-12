Is Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 39.73 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.04 or 31.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.77M. RMED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -1821.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RMED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 31.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2227 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.67% year-to-date, but still down -9.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is -16.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMED is forecast to be at a low of $1.10 and a high of $1.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -478.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -478.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Ra Medical Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.49 percent over the past six months and at a 86.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $700k and $5k respectively.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.54%. Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $62993.0.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., with 0.11% or 78000.0 shares worth $14515.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $44141.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 96567.0 shares worth around $17971.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.