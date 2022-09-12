Is EQRx Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.51B. EQRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost -83.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.74% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.70 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.70% year-to-date, but still up 7.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is -10.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.01 percent over the past six months and at a -93.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.21% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 65.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.30%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with SB Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $235.53 million.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 9.63% or 43.18 million shares worth $235.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.67 million shares worth $36.41 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $19.62 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.