Is Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.36, and it changed around -$0.51 or -8.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $339.40M. AZRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.30, offering almost -372.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.18% since then. We note from Azure Power Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 603.63K.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Instantly AZRE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.19 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.66% year-to-date, but still up 59.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) is -49.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.38 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZRE is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Azure Power Global Limited to make $79.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.4 million and $56.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.40%. Azure Power Global Limited earnings are expected to increase by -66.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.30% per year for the next five years.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 12.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Azure Power Global Limited shares, and 103.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.97%. Azure Power Global Limited stock is held by 111 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 70.88% of the shares, which is about 34.26 million shares worth $570.07 million.

OMERS Administration Corporation, with 28.47% or 13.76 million shares worth $228.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $13.91 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $12.72 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.