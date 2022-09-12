InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 15.7 million shares of the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.95, and it changed around $6.93 or 62.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.24M. INM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.25, offering almost -230.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.58% since then. We note from InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.44K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 62.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.35 on Friday, 09/09/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -3.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.35% year-to-date, but still up 44.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is 11.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.13 percent over the past six months and at a 32.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.00%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 9.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.12%. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP, with 0.38% or 61741.0 shares worth $58203.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 13905.0 shares worth $10706.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 3000.0 shares worth around $2828.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.