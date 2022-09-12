IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.30M. IMRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.57, offering almost -118.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.59% since then. We note from IMARA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

IMARA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IMRA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IMARA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Instantly IMRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.11% year-to-date, but still up 88.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is 77.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 83750.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -49.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMRA is forecast to be at a low of $1.40 and a high of $1.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 33.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

IMARA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.12 percent over the past six months and at a 36.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.10% in the next quarter.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.95% of IMARA Inc. shares, and 67.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.79%. IMARA Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.69% of the shares, which is about 4.39 million shares worth $8.25 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 12.59% or 3.31 million shares worth $6.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.26 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.