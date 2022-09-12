If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

In today’s recent session, 8.92 million shares of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have been traded, and its beta is 3.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.99M. GOVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.61, offering almost -248.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.84% since then. We note from GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.85 million.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8499 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.70% year-to-date, but still up 43.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is -39.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOVX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -272.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -272.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.21% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, and 14.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.21%. GeoVax Labs Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.06% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 91154.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.