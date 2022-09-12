Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 5.86 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $529.29M. HUT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.57, offering almost -608.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.73% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.01 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.49 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.06% year-to-date, but still up 19.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -13.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $3.89 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.48 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 19.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.46%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 179 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 8.34 million shares worth $46.06 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.13% or 2.17 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 5.16 million shares worth $18.37 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $1.63 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.