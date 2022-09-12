How To Invest In WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.76, and it changed around $0.52 or 9.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $368.81M. WW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.59, offering almost -292.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.62% since then. We note from WW International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

WW International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WW International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.81 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.29% year-to-date, but still up 8.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is -10.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WW is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

WW International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.13 percent over the past six months and at a -39.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect WW International Inc. to make $269.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.60%. WW International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.70% per year for the next five years.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.93% of WW International Inc. shares, and 84.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.63%. WW International Inc. stock is held by 282 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.07% of the shares, which is about 14.82 million shares worth $151.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.94% or 8.4 million shares worth $85.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $24.4 million, making up 5.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $15.72 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.