How To Invest In Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 8.91 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.95, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $658.86M. BBBY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.06, offering almost -235.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.06% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 57.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.87 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.38 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.75% year-to-date, but still up 2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -15.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.40 percent over the past six months and at a -592.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4,600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -496.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 28 and October 03.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 83.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.69%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 318 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.65% of the shares, which is about 12.51 million shares worth $111.1 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.41% or 8.32 million shares worth $73.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.0 million shares worth $62.17 million, making up 8.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 5.89 million shares worth around $52.26 million, which represents about 7.36% of the total shares outstanding.

