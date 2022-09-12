Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.74, and it changed around -$0.32 or -6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.61M. HRTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.89, offering almost -171.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.8% since then. We note from Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.08 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.58% year-to-date, but still up 18.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 7.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.42 day(s).

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Heron Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.30 percent over the past six months and at a 21.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc. to make $27.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.44 million and $23.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.50% per year for the next five years.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 118.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.08%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.61% of the shares, which is about 12.92 million shares worth $73.92 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 11.59% or 11.88 million shares worth $67.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 14.12 million shares worth $39.4 million, making up 13.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $20.44 million, which represents about 3.49% of the total shares outstanding.