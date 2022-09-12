Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.58M. GFAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -1366.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GFAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3698 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.85% year-to-date, but still down -15.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -2.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFAI is forecast to be at a low of $2.43 and a high of $2.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -710.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -710.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Guardforce AI Co. Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.44 percent over the past six months and at a -110.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.11% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.84%. Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $33549.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.18% or 74869.0 shares worth $22438.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4796.0 shares worth $1437.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.