GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.76 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.84, and it changed around $0.38 or 5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.57B. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.05, offering almost -602.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.27% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.88 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.07% year-to-date, but still up 20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -7.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.69 day(s).

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

GoodRx Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.34 percent over the past six months and at a -23.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $184.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect GoodRx Holdings Inc. to make $202.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $176.63 million and $194.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.00%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.09% per year for the next five years.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.99% of GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, and 77.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.90%. GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 22.46% of the shares, which is about 18.58 million shares worth $359.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.15% or 5.91 million shares worth $114.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $61.37 million, making up 3.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $58.47 million, which represents about 3.66% of the total shares outstanding.