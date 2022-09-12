Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around -$0.17 or -3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $904.09M. GENI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.14, offering almost -453.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.54% since then. We note from Genius Sports Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Genius Sports Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GENI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genius Sports Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.71 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.63% year-to-date, but still up 6.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is 7.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Genius Sports Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.74 percent over the past six months and at a 89.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Genius Sports Limited to make $82.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 23.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.71% of Genius Sports Limited shares, and 38.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.06%. Genius Sports Limited stock is held by 125 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 18.31 million shares worth $84.21 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC, with 3.68% or 7.57 million shares worth $34.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.29 million shares worth $11.9 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $19.35 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.