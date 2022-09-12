Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Ardelyx Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: ARDX)

In today’s recent session, 1.85 million shares of the Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.21M. ARDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.92, offering almost -57.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.84% since then. We note from Ardelyx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.36% year-to-date, but still up 30.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 40.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARDX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -719.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Ardelyx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.34 percent over the past six months and at a 53.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 86.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ardelyx Inc. to make $4.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.31 million and $1.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 278.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Ardelyx Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Ardelyx Inc. shares, and 28.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.33%. Ardelyx Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.94% of the shares, which is about 5.7 million shares worth $6.1 million.

Great Point Partners LLC, with 3.29% or 4.76 million shares worth $5.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $2.33 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $1.11 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.