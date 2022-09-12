Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI)

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.11 or -9.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.10M. NEXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.78, offering almost -1759.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01. We note from NexImmune Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Instantly NEXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.09% year-to-date, but still down -10.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is -17.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

NexImmune Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.56 percent over the past six months and at a -1.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.09% of NexImmune Inc. shares, and 42.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.79%. NexImmune Inc. stock is held by 80 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.81% of the shares, which is about 1.33 million shares worth $5.58 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 5.25% or 1.2 million shares worth $5.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.53 million shares worth $1.2 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.