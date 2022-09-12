Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.22M. MF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -4483.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Missfresh Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.87 million.

Missfresh Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Missfresh Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1351 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.71% year-to-date, but still up 4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is -28.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $296.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Missfresh Limited to make $318.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares, and 3.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.28%. Missfresh Limited stock is held by 17 institutions, with Davis Selected Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 6.17 million shares worth $5.58 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.11% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $1.8 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.