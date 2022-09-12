Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA)

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.10M. CABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -1507.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.23% since then. We note from Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CABA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.12% year-to-date, but still down -6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is -26.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.91 day(s).

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Cabaletta Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.19 percent over the past six months and at a -5.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.00% in the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.31% of Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares, and 62.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.76%. Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.76% of the shares, which is about 2.54 million shares worth $2.34 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 7.11% or 2.06 million shares worth $1.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $0.77 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.