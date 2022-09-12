Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.10, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74B. FATE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.67, offering almost -158.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.15% since then. We note from Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.83 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is -13.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.95 day(s).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Fate Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.80 percent over the past six months and at a -51.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -91.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc. to make $12.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 104.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.30%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 108.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.13%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 355 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.41% of the shares, which is about 12.96 million shares worth $502.35 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 11.87% or 11.47 million shares worth $284.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.81 million shares worth $168.67 million, making up 7.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $103.71 million, which represents about 4.33% of the total shares outstanding.