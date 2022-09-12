Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around -$0.14 or -6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.91M. DMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -281.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.03% since then. We note from Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DMS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Digital Media Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) trade information

Instantly DMS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.38 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.97% year-to-date, but still up 72.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) is 86.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMS is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Digital Media Solutions Inc. to make $103.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.10%.

DMS Dividends

Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.05% of Digital Media Solutions Inc. shares, and 67.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.67%. Digital Media Solutions Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY CORP. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.36% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.29 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 84770.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.