Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.76 million shares of the Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.85, and it changed around -$0.42 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.76B. CRGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.65, offering almost -23.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.48% since then. We note from Crescent Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.66K.

Crescent Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRGY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crescent Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

Instantly CRGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.75 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.00% year-to-date, but still down -3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) is 9.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRGY is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $557 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Crescent Energy Company to make $537 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.31% of Crescent Energy Company shares, and 39.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.13%. Crescent Energy Company stock is held by 131 institutions, with Goff John C being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.34% of the shares, which is about 4.76 million shares worth $82.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.59% or 1.92 million shares worth $33.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $15.48 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $9.15 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.