Could Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $417.70M. UP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.10, offering almost -370.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.33% since then. We note from Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended UP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Instantly UP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.93% year-to-date, but still down -6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is -32.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UP is forecast to be at a low of $2.40 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Wheels Up Experience Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.25 percent over the past six months and at a -60.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $309.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. to make $366.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 72.80%.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.48% of Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, and 64.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.96%. Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Delta Air Lines Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.15% of the shares, which is about 52.0 million shares worth $161.72 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.68% or 21.34 million shares worth $66.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 7.1 million shares worth $17.96 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities held roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $17.74 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.