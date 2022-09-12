Could The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.43, and it changed around $2.25 or 8.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $396.03M. LOVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.12, offering almost -206.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.93% since then. We note from The Lovesac Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.00K.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

Instantly LOVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.90 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.09% year-to-date, but still down -4.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is -22.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.84 day(s).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

The Lovesac Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.23 percent over the past six months and at a 58.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 170.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $126.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect The Lovesac Company to make $142.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%. The Lovesac Company earnings are expected to increase by 197.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.65% of The Lovesac Company shares, and 103.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.95%. The Lovesac Company stock is held by 221 institutions, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.08% of the shares, which is about 1.52 million shares worth $82.41 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.78% or 1.18 million shares worth $63.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $32.06 million, making up 6.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $33.73 million, which represents about 5.09% of the total shares outstanding.