Could Allego N.V.’s (NYSE: ALLG) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.26, and it changed around $0.84 or 19.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. ALLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.44, offering almost -440.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.31% since then. We note from Allego N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 350.41K.

Allego N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALLG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allego N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.40 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.22% year-to-date, but still up 7.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is -24.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLG is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Allego N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.08 percent over the past six months and at a 70.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%.

2 analysts expect Allego N.V. to make $29.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Allego N.V. shares, and 97.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.74%. Allego N.V. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.81% of the shares, which is about 18.1 million shares worth $273.67 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 0.75% or 2.0 million shares worth $30.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.