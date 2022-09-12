Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $339.60M. CENN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.17, offering almost -965.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.05% since then. We note from Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.81 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.19% year-to-date, but still up 1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -12.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.29% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares, and 5.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.22%. Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is held by 69 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.50% of the shares, which is about 1.32 million shares worth $2.89 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.39% or 1.02 million shares worth $2.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.02 million shares worth $6.07 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $2.79 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.