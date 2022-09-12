Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.35, and it changed around -$0.45 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. SAVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.00, offering almost -209.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.22% since then. We note from Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SAVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Instantly SAVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.48 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.94% year-to-date, but still up 29.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 65.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $124.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -283.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 75.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Cassava Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.88 percent over the past six months and at a -135.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.40%.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.79% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, and 25.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.13%. Cassava Sciences Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.64% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $85.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.11% or 2.05 million shares worth $66.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $36.14 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $26.98 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.