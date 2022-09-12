Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 47.04 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.40, and it changed around $0.32 or 3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.33B. CCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.39, offering almost -163.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.12% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.45 million.

Instantly CCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.52 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.31% year-to-date, but still up 11.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 137.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCL is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -178.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Carnival Corporation & plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.08 percent over the past six months and at a 46.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 690.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Carnival Corporation & plc to make $4.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $715.58 million and $1.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 573.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 304.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.95% per year for the next five years.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.03% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 48.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 993 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.06% of the shares, which is about 90.11 million shares worth $1.82 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.11% or 50.83 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 24.47 million shares worth $494.82 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $384.91 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.