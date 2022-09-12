Can Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3.57 million shares of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.82, and it changed around $0.96 or 4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. SIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.24, offering almost -98.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.88% since then. We note from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SIX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.07 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.06% year-to-date, but still up 7.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is -7.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIX is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.70 percent over the past six months and at a 17.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $527.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to make $698.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 130.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.23% per year for the next five years.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, and 94.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.39%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock is held by 432 institutions, with H Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.32% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $388.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.44% or 8.16 million shares worth $354.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $48.77 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $91.57 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.