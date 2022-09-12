Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.30M. DRUG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.95, offering almost -470.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.23% since then. We note from Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.43 million.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRUG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1300 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.47% year-to-date, but still down -1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) is 65.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRUG is forecast to be at a low of $9.09 and a high of $9.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -478.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -478.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) estimates and forecasts

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.37% of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares, and 8.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.82%. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.45 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 0.87% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.52 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares.