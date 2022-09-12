Boxed Inc.’s (BOXD): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.10M. BOXD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.05, offering almost -1508.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.26% since then. We note from Boxed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.12 million.

Boxed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BOXD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boxed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Instantly BOXD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1100 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.26% year-to-date, but still up 1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is -34.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOXD is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -466.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Boxed Inc. to make $60.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.75% of Boxed Inc. shares, and 35.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.34%. Boxed Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.37% of the shares, which is about 5.77 million shares worth $58.57 million.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, with 5.81% or 4.0 million shares worth $7.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $8.28 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $6.45 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.