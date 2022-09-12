bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 3.17 million shares of the bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $548.28M. BLUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.85, offering almost -155.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.94% since then. We note from bluebird bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.16 million.

bluebird bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BLUE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. bluebird bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.24 for the current quarter.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.42 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.53% year-to-date, but still up 9.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 20.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLUE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

bluebird bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.55 percent over the past six months and at a 40.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 699.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $680k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect bluebird bio Inc. to make $710k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.47 million and $37.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -90.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -98.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of bluebird bio Inc. shares, and 72.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.72%. bluebird bio Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.41% of the shares, which is about 13.15 million shares worth $63.79 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.59% or 6.14 million shares worth $29.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 6.14 million shares worth $22.29 million, making up 8.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $9.56 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.