Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around $0.3 or 19.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.20M. BDSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.22, offering almost -458.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.69% since then. We note from Biodesix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.41K.

Biodesix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BDSX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biodesix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) trade information

Instantly BDSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.61% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.41% year-to-date. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDSX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -173.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -173.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) estimates and forecasts

Biodesix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.09 percent over the past six months and at a 6.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Biodesix Inc. to make $11.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.80%.

BDSX Dividends

Biodesix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.61% of Biodesix Inc. shares, and 10.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.06%. Biodesix Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Birchview Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $2.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.43% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 95328.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 76800.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.