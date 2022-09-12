Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 2.23 million shares of the Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.40M. ASTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.58, offering almost -1618.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.86% since then. We note from Astra Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Astra Space Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Astra Space Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8250 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.55% year-to-date, but still down -2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -43.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTR is forecast to be at a low of $0.70 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Astra Space Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.28 percent over the past six months and at a 87.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Astra Space Inc. to make $6.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.13% of Astra Space Inc. shares, and 40.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.79%. Astra Space Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Acme, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 29.45 million shares worth $113.68 million.

State Street Corporation, with 8.32% or 17.42 million shares worth $67.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 13.32 million shares worth $17.31 million, making up 6.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $4.25 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.