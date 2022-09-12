AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.57 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.35, and it changed around $0.59 or 5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. ASTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.27, offering almost -25.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.36% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.85 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.52% year-to-date, but still down -5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 17.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.19 day(s).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

AST SpaceMobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.32 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.10%, up from the previous year.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.16% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, and 23.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.19%. AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Broad Run Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 1.86 million shares worth $18.6 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 3.41% or 1.77 million shares worth $17.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $16.67 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $7.84 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.