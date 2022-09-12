Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 2.52 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.40, and it changed around $1.81 or 32.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $681.57M. ARQQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.52, offering almost -461.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.7% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 122.84K.

Arqit Quantum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARQQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arqit Quantum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.79 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.66% year-to-date, but still down -16.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is -1.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQQ is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 5.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Arqit Quantum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.10 percent over the past six months and at a 104.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.72% of Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, and 2.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.30%. Arqit Quantum Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with First Trust Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $28.15 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation, with 0.27% or 0.33 million shares worth $5.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $7.76 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.81 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.