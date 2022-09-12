APRN Stock Forecast 2022: Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 68.38%

In today’s recent session, 1.7 million shares of the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) have been traded, and its beta is -3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.18, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $272.51M. APRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.76, offering almost -77.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.38% since then. We note from Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APRN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.22 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.20% year-to-date, but still up 39.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is 90.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APRN is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.61 percent over the past six months and at a 31.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc. to make $141.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.52% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, and 25.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.00%. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.49% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $15.6 million.

Kore Private Wealth LLC, with 5.74% or 2.0 million shares worth $13.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $3.45 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $2.51 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.