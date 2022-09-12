An Analysis Of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around $0.23 or 6.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $556.31M. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.80, offering almost -308.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.75% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.91 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.18% year-to-date, but still up 3.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 4.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $3.86 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.01% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 9.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.92%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 82 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $9.22 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.11% or 1.66 million shares worth $8.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $3.56 million, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.85 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.