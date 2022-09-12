American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 46.91 million shares of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.17M. AVCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -1795.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 187.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.35 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2629 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.96% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is 22.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVCT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. to make $26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.38% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares, and 24.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.50%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Cresset Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.13% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $1.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.66% or 1.56 million shares worth $1.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.78 million shares worth $0.73 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $0.71 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.