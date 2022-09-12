Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.71 million shares of the Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.63, and it changed around $0.68 or 6.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.83B. ATUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.00, offering almost -163.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.69% since then. We note from Altice USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

Altice USA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ATUS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altice USA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.66 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.30% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is -2.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATUS is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -266.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Altice USA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.58 percent over the past six months and at a -35.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Altice USA Inc. to make $2.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.52 billion and $2.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.30%. Altice USA Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 186.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.40% per year for the next five years.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.13% of Altice USA Inc. shares, and 57.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.29%. Altice USA Inc. stock is held by 465 institutions, with Clarkston Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.95% of the shares, which is about 27.55 million shares worth $343.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.07% or 22.25 million shares worth $277.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.85 million shares worth $97.97 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.25 million shares worth around $77.99 million, which represents about 3.39% of the total shares outstanding.