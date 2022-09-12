ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.2 or -10.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.41M. ALJJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.80, offering almost -72.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.74% since then. We note from ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.03K.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Instantly ALJJ has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.99% year-to-date, but still up 8.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is -15.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.90%.

ALJJ Dividends

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.72% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares, and 9.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.14%. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Verdad Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.42% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $2.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.78% or 0.76 million shares worth $1.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $1.15 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.