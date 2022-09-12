agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.48, and it changed around $0.36 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.50B. AGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.30, offering almost -41.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.84% since then. We note from agilon health inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.74 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.04% year-to-date, but still up 11.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is -13.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.85 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

agilon health inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.20 percent over the past six months and at a 52.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $647.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect agilon health inc. to make $635.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.90%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of agilon health inc. shares, and 99.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.52%. agilon health inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 50.64% of the shares, which is about 205.95 million shares worth $5.22 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.91% or 44.37 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 13.11 million shares worth $332.45 million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 9.88 million shares worth around $175.49 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.