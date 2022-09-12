Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Share Price Might Move Down By -99.20%

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.90M. AGRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.40, offering almost -12500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.5% since then. We note from Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.42 million.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4190 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.95% year-to-date, but still up 4.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -36.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Agile Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -96.41 percent over the past six months and at a 93.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 116.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $160k and $1.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,000.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.42% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.02%. Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $4.46 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 0.92% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 64466.0 shares worth $0.54 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29419.0 shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.