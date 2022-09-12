ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -75.44% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.85, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $561.59M. ADMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.92, offering almost -2.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.56% since then. We note from ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADMA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.92 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.13% year-to-date, but still up 5.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 34.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

ADMA Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.11 percent over the past six months and at a 27.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, and 69.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.68%. ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 11.93 million shares worth $21.84 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 5.31% or 10.41 million shares worth $19.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.29 million shares worth $9.69 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $7.83 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.