Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.20, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $797.20M. ANF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.97, offering almost -202.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.46% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.51 on Friday, 09/09/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.49% year-to-date, but still up 4.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is -13.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.00 percent over the past six months and at a -97.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -115.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $832.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 135.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to increase by 330.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.64% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 112.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.39%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 312 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.85% of the shares, which is about 7.99 million shares worth $129.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.64% or 5.87 million shares worth $95.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $60.1 million, making up 7.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $24.03 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.