Why SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.92, to imply a decrease of -7.55% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The SKYX share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -308.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $311.76M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 779.85K shares over the past 3 months.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

After registering a -7.55% downside in the last session, SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.30 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.05%, and 30.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.92%. Short interest in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.60, implying an increase of 68.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.20 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKYX has been trading -282.65% off suggested target high and -160.2% from its likely low.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) estimates and forecasts

SKYX Dividends

SKYX Platforms Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

SKYX Platforms Corp. insiders hold 51.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 1.31% float percentage. In total, 0.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ergoteles, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.61 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 23559.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88581.0